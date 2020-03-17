Morning Forecast, Tuesday March 17, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today there will be a rather cloudy sky with a shower or two for St Patrick’s Day. Most of the shower activity will be early in the day and then clouds will slowly break this afternoon for some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today will be a breezy day. We will have winds today from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a nice day across the area. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. As the day goes on, clouds will increase. During the evening hours showers will begin to arrive. Our low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Thursday there will be a variable cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the south. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. It will be mild for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this time in March are in the mid 40s. Thursday night temperatures will stay in the 40s and it wlil be cloudy. Another low pressure system will move through on Friday. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. This is well above average for this time of the year. What will usher in this warm air will be a southwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be a few lingering showers. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will be partly cloudy. Monday night showers will move in. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Monday we will have a southwesterly wind. Tuesday there will be a cloudy sky with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.