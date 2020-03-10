Morning Forecast, Tuesday March 10, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 50s with rainfall. Today temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Some spots can reach near 60. We will have a rather cloudy sky with showers around. There could even be times of a steady rain and a thunderstorm later this afternoon and evening. A cold front will be moving through bringing us rainfall. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight the clouds will begin to break.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be clouds with some sunshine along with showers. Showers will mainly be during late in the day. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night will be rather cloudy. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Thursday we will have winds from the southwest. Thursday we will have clouds with some sunshine. There will be a shower or two in spots. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday night will be cloudy with times of rain.

Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday showers will be around early before they taper off. Friday’s winds will be from the west. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. On Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky on Sunday. A snow shower or shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures on Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy Sunday night. Monday we will have clouds, some sun with a few showers. Monday our high temperature will be near 50 degrees. Winds on Monday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday our high temperature will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.