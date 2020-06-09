Morning Forecast, Tuesday June 9, 2020

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have similar weather to yesterday, however it will be more warm and humid. Today our high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. This southerly breeze will usher in the heat and humidity. Today there will be a mostly sunny sky. A ridge of high pressure is still in place. Tonight we will be mainly clear. Our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday a cold front will approach Central PA. At this time, it looks like the front will be more of a factor later in the day Wednesday. We will start Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun, later in the day clouds increase and scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 60s. Wednesday night there will be a few showers and thunderstorms. Thursday we will have a shower early and then clouds will break for sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures on Thursday will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night there will be patchy clouds. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday we will have a partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday is also looking like a dry day. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.