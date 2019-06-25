Morning Forecast, Tuesday June 25, 2019

This morning we will start off cloudy, foggy, with some lingering sprinkles. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. By this afternoon, clouds will break for some sunshine. Today will be a breezy day. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the 60s. Thursday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be clear with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Some spots on Friday will be near 90 degrees. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Overall it is going to be a warm and humid week here in Central PA. Friday night will be partially clear with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s. Saturday our next disturbance moves through. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday a ridge of high pressure will move into our region. This will bring us plenty of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday our temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. The rest of next week our high temperatures will be in the 80s.