Morning Forecast, Tuesday June 22, 2021

Today we will have some showers early and slowly the rain will move on out by this afternoon. Clouds will then break for some sunshine. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be much cooler compared to Monday. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday high pressure will move in. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the northwest. Wednesday night will be mainly clear. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be quite nice as well. We will have sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Saturday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers or a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s.