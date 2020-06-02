Morning Forecast, Tuesday June 2, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 50s with a rather cloudy sky and scattered showers. A warm front will be crossing Central Pennsylvania. Today clouds will break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have patchy clouds tonight. A low pressure system will begin to move in on Wednesday. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday will be a milder day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds, downpours, and hail. Stay weather aware. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Looks like most of the wet weather will be in our southern counties. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday low temperatures will fall into upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. After a few days of unsettled weather, high pressure will return to the area on Sunday. We will have a mostly sunny day. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. Winds on Monday will be form the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will be mostly to partly sunny.