Morning Forecast, Tuesday June 16, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky. Today we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be light once again from the east. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There will be more clouds in our southern counties compared to our northern counties. Later Wednesday evening we could even see a shower or two in the south. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday the upper level low will try to meander into our area. At this point it still looks relatively dry. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with a stay shower or thunderstorm. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. The southerly component to the wind will usher in some heat. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. During the afternoon some showers and thunderstorms could fire up because of the heating of the day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday will be a similar day. It will be warm and humid as temperatures soar into the upper 80s. Some spots could reach into the lower 90s. We will also have clouds and sunshine with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon hours. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky. Sunday we will have a partly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. We will be partly cloudy Sunday night.

Monday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms arriving. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have showers early in the day and clouds will try to break. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.