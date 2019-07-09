Morning Forecast, Tuesday July 9, 2019

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of the area until 9:00 AM. Use caution on your morning commute. Visibility will be less than a mile in many locations. This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. A ridge of high pressure will move into the region today. We will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Despite the sunshine, smoke from Canada’s wildfires, will make our sky look hazy today. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Even though it will be a warm day, it will be comfortable with low dew points. Our average high temperatures for early July are in the lower to mid 80s so we will be right on par with average. Tonight will be mainly clear with a bit of fog. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will also be a nice day. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours there could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be more humid on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some thunderstorms could contain downpours and gusty winds. You’ll want to stay weather aware on Thursday. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through on Friday. Friday showers will continue early in the day before they taper off. Friday afternoon clouds will break for some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend is looking nice and mostly dry. Saturday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a great day to head outdoors, just make sure to wear sunscreen. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. There could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

At this point Monday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. We will only have a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Next week is looking very warm and humid.