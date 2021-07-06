Morning Forecast, Tuesday July 6, 2021

This morning will be mild with patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today will be very similar to yesterday. We will have hazy sunshine and some passing clouds. With the daytime heat and humidity, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds.

Wednesday we will have a system approaching from the west. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. By Wednesday afternoon some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Once again, in the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.