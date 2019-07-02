Morning Forecast, Tuesday July 2, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy clouds. Today we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight low temperatures will fall into the 60s with a partially clear sky. A summer pattern sets up for the rest of the week. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It will be humid and with the daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will pop up. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

The Fourth of July will be very warm and muggy. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again in the afternoon hours, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. You’ll want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Independence Day will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some places will push 90 degrees. Thursday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There could be some natural fireworks along with the celebration ones. Friday will also be a very warm and humid day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. With the heat and humidity this week, make sure pets and neighbors are cool. Also remember to stay hydrated. Friday we will have a partly cloudy day with the afternoon showers and thunderstorms firing up. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers or thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Saturday night we will fall into the 60s. Sunday we will have clouds with some sun and a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night will be more comfortable. We will have temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday high pressure will be in our area. We will have a partly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the 60s. Tuesday is looking nice too with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. �