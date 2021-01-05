Morning Forecast, Tuesday January 5, 2021

We will be cloudy this morning with fog. Use caution as you commute. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower 30s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky along with a few flurries and sprinkles. In the west and the Laurel Highlands there could be a snow shower or two. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight there will also be a few flurries around.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will be in place. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. This is slightly above average for this time of the year. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday winds will be from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. By Thrusday evening, clouds will begin to move in. Thursday night clouds will thicken with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday a low-pressure system will move just to our south and east. At this time, it does not look like it will impact us other than bring in cloud coverage on Friday. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday we will have cloudy sky with only a few peeks of sunshine. You can tell we are in a Central PA winter, with not much blue sky. Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a mostly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s.Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Late Monday snow showers will arrive. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.