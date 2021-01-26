Morning Forecast, Tuesday January 26, 2021

This morning temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have some freezing drizzle and freezing rain. Today the wintry mix will slowly taper off as the day goes along and this afternoon will be cloudy with showers. The National Weather Service continues a Winter Storm Warning for Somerset and Bedford counties until noon. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Blair, Cambria and Huntingdon counties until noon. A Winter Weather Advisory for Clearfield, Cameron, Elk and Centre continues until 1:00 PM. Roadways will become slick and icy and visibility will be reduced. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky, along with a few flurries and with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a rather cloudy sky. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning there could be a snow shower or two. We are watching Thursday as another winter storm could impact us, at this point it looks like it stays to our south and east. Thursday we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Thursday night will be chilly. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens.

Friday we will have clouds and sunshine with a flurry or two. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be blustery. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens again. Saturday high pressure will be in place. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night there will be patchy clouds as temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few snow showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday will be cloudy with snow showers. Winds on Monday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday nigh temperatures will fall into the 20s.