Morning Forecast, Tuesday February 9, 2021

Temperatures this morning are in the teens to lower 20s as the snow continues to fall. Today a quick moving system will bring snowfall to Central PA. We will have a cloudy sky with some light snowfall. There could also be a mix in spots. Most of the snowfall will be earlier in the day. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s. Use caution while you travel, there could be times with some lowered visibility and icy road conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Centre, Clearfield, Cambria counties until 4:00 PM. Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson County until 1:00 PM. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Late Wednesday another round of snow starts to move in. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday night we will have some snow into Thursday. Most of the snowfall will be in our southern counties. It looks like Thursday afternoon there will be some snow showers and then a bit of a wintry mix, otherwise it will be a cloudy day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Again, Thursday use caution while traveling. Thursday we will also see more precipitation in the southern counties compared to the northern ones. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the twenties.

Friday we will have some lingering snow showers early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. A snow shower or two cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Late Saturday another quick hitting system approaches. Sunday we will have some snow or a wintry mix and then a rather cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 20s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel colder. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the teens. Monday is looking like a chilly day. Some spots may not make it out of the teens. Most of us will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine and a few flurries.