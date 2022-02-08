Cooler today before mild air returns for Wednesday

This morning will be cloudy with flurries. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s. A weak cold front is trying to move through, it will change our temperatures, but not bring any precipitation. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today there will be times of clouds and sun. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s with a mainly clear sky.

Wednesday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. Later in the day there could be a shower or snow shower. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Wednesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few flurries. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few snow showers. There could also be a rain shower. A clipper system will be moving through. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday we will have a clouds mixing with sunshine. There could be a few sprinkles and flurries around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a cloudy sky.

We will see snow showers into early Saturday morning and then clouds will try to break. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine.