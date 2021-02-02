Morning Forecast, Tuesday February 2, 2021

Happy Groundhog Day! This morning we will continue to see some snow showers impacting the morning commute. Some roads will be slick and at times visibility will be reduced. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s. Today we will be cloudy with a lingering snow shower or two. Our high temperatures today will only be in the 20s to lower 30s. It will feel even colder with a blustery northwesterly wind. Winds today will be sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. With this wind and the amount of snowfall, watch for blowing snow back onto the roadways making for an icy commute and lowered visibility. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with low temperatures falling into the teens.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. We will have more sunshine in eastern counties compared to the west. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour again making the air feel quite cold. Wednesday night will be mainly to partially clear as temperatures tumble into the teens. Thursday we start off with sunshine then clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Later Thursday our next system approaches. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy as some rain or a wintry mix starts to develop. Temperatures will not fall far Thursday night. We will have lows stuck in the 30s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with showers and snow showers mixed in. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night the showers turn to snow showers. Our low temperatures Friday night will be in the 20s. Saturday we will have a rather cloudy day with a shower or snow shower around. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have variable cloudiness with a few snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures fall into the single digits to lower teens. Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We start next week off quite cold. Monday there will be a variable cloudy sky. There also could be a stray snow shower. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the single digits and lower teens. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s.