Morning Forecast, Tuesday February 11, 2020

This morning will be foggy with drizzle. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today will be another gray day with showers to start. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. This afternoon, clouds will break for some sunshine. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight there will be patchy clouds. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy. As the day goes on, we will have clouds increasing. Late Wednesday some showers and a wintry mix will arrive. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will continue to have the mix. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower to mid 30s. Use caution traveling Wednesday night into Thursday. There could be slick and icy road conditions. Also, we could have low visibility. Thursday we will start off with rain that will turn to snow showers. Temperatures will drop as the day progresses on Thursday. It will be a backwards day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s in the morning and then fall. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy. Thursday night cold air moves in. Temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Friday for Valentine’s Day, it will be cold. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will also have a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. There will be a few lingering flurries Friday morning, then we will have a mix of clouds and sun. If you go out Friday night for Valentine’s Day, bundle up. As the night goes on, temperatures will be in the lower teens. Saturday high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday we will have more clouds than sunshine with a sprinkle or flurry. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday clouds will increase as the day goes on and then showers will arrive late in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with showers.