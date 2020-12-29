Morning Forecast, Tuesday December 29, 2020

This morning we will have a few flurries with temperatures in the 20s. Today we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be blustery making the air feel colder. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will start off clear, before clouds roll in. You should be able to see the last full moon of 2020 tonight. The full moon will occur at 10:28 PM. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens.

Tomorrow we will be partly to mostly cloudy. In the northwest there could be a few flurries around. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow night we will have showers and a bit of a wintry mix arriving late and into early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday will be rather cloudy with a wintry mix in spots. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday night, for New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be in the 30s and we will start to see our next low pressure system approaching. It will not be a great night for traveling. Friday we will have a cloudy day with freezing rain turning to rain as the day goes on. This could make for a very slick and icy start to 2021. If you are traveling, you will want to stay up to date with the weather. We will see more freezing rain in the northeaster counties. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have a lingering rain or snow shower early and then a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday will also be a blustery day. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few snow showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Calmer weather will make its way in next week. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s with a clear sky. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.