Morning Forecast, Tuesday December 21, 2021

Happy 1st day of Winter! This morning we will be in the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. It will be another frosty start to the day. Today we will have times of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Early Wednesday morning there could be a few flurries or snow showers around. Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. These winds will make the air feel colder. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will dip into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the southwest. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south and will be light. Friday night into Saturday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix.

Christmas Day looks quite mild. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Christmas Day will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Christmas Day will be cloudy with some showers. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday there could be a few showers or snow showers around. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.