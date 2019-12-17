Morning Forecast, Tuesday December 17, 2019

This morning we continue to see a wintry mix. We will have slick and icy conditions in spots today, mainly on the bridges and overpasses. The National Weather Service has continued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area until 11:00 AM. Today this will switch back from a wintry mix over to some snow showers. Things will improve as the day goes on. This should all move out by this evening. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky and a few flurries.

Wednesday will be windy and chilly. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be higher, making the air feel colder. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few snow showers. Watch for snow squalls Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will really plummet Wednesday night. Our low temperatures will fall into the teens.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky. Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will into the 20s. Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mostly to partly sunny day.