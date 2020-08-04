Morning Forecast, Tuesday August 4, 2020

This morning there will be showers around with a variable cloudy sky. Our temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today looks to be a day with clouds and only a few peeks of sunshine. At this point, it looks like the bulk of precipitation associated with Tropical Storm Isaias will stay to our east. Today we will have clouds, some sun along with times of rain. Our high temperatures on today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on today will be from the southeast and they will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. Tuesday night we will have showers early then variable cloudiness.

Wednesday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. At this time, it doesn’t look like we will have any precipitation, but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled our. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky. Thursday we will be mostly to partly sunny here in Central PA. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday looks dry at this time too. Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Late Friday afternoon we could see a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Friday will reach into the lower to mid 80s. Friday there will be a light southeasterly breeze. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine and later into the afternoon a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Monday will be partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.