Morning Forecast, Tuesday August 27, 2019

This morning will be cloudy with drizzle with temperatures in the 60s. Today will be a rather cloudy day with drizzle and a few showers. Most of today will be an overcast day with not a lot of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will continue to be rather cloudy with some showers. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder. A cold front will be crossing the area on Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will start to break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest. Wednesday night clouds will begin to decrease. Our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable. Our low temperatures on Thursday will drop into the 50s.

Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have times of sun and clouds on Friday. Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have low temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday at this point looks to be partly cloudy. A front will cross the area at some point this weekend bringing a few showers and thunderstorm with it. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday night we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night we will be partially clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday high temperatures will be in themid to upper 70s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.