Morning Forecast, Tuesday August 25, 2020

This morning it is mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It is going to be a warm and humid day. Today there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Late today a cold front will move across the area. We could see a shower or thunderstorm. If we do see a shower or thunderstorm, some could contain frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Temperatures today will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds today will be from northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. It will be warm, but less humid. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will near 90 degrees. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday humidity returns and it will also be hot. A shower or pop up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday late in the day. Winds on Thursday will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Even though we will have some rain chances this week, nothing at this point looks to be enough to help us get out of the drought conditions. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday we will have some showers and thunderstorms early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday high pressure will build in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday we could see a few showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.