Morning forecast Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Summer will keep a firm grasp on Central Pennsylvania throughout the new week. Not only will it continue to be humid, but hotter temperatures will make it very uncomfortable.

The heat will begin streaming into the region today and temperatures will continue to rise through the middle of the week. It will be a mostly sunny day but conditions will be very warm. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and humid conditions will make it feel even more uncomfortable.

The evening and overnight hours will be rather quiet. However, it will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s. You’ll want to have the air conditioner running to escape the humidity. Air conditioners across Central Pennsylvania will be on full blast moving forward.

Highs are set to break 90 degrees under a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday. A stray shower or thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out. As a front sweeps through, there will be some more chances for rain during the second half of the week. There will be clouds and sun Thursday with some showers and thunderstorms moving through. Highs will once again break 90 degrees.

As the week comes to an end, the heat and rain sticks around. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with some more showers and thunderstorms moving through. Highs will reach into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Some activity will also carry over into the weekend however, it will not be a complete washout.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun for both Saturday and Sunday. A couple of showers or thunderstorms may also pop up on both days during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Similar conditions will repeat themselves for the start of the week.