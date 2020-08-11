Morning Forecast, Tuesday August 11, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. Today we will be back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool and stay inside during the afternoon. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, but a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. This week a slow moving cold front will be approaching Central PA. It is looking like a quite warm and humid week. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A front will stall to our south on Wednesday. Southeastern counties could see a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most will be dry. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest and they will be light. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with pop up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday we will once again be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday afternoon some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be time of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year.