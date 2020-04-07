Morning Forecast, Tuesday April 7, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a variable cloudy sky. This morning we will have a shower or two. Today there will be a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers.Later this evening and into tonight there could be a few thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain stronger winds and downpours. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. A few disturbances will be making their way across the area during the middle half of the week before cooler air arrives for the weekend. Tonight temperatures will not fall much. We will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a cloudy sky with some rainfall and a thunderstorm.

Wednesday there will be a showers or a thunderstorm early, and then clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar back into the mid to upper 60s. Some spots may reach 70 degrees. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite the breezy day. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front will move through Thursday. Thursday will be rather cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Thursday night we will drop into the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky and even a bit of a mix. Friday we will be cool and windy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 40s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid 50s. Friday there will be a few morning flurries and then we will have more clouds compared to sun. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Easter Sunday we will have clouds increasing and showers developing. Our high temperatures for Easter will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Next Monday we will have showers early and then clouds and sun. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.