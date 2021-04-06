Morning Forecast, Tuesday April 6, 2021

Today there will be a partly cloudy sky then some more showers arrive in the evening. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is quite mild for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday we will have a variable cloudiness sky with showers in spots. Even though many days this week have chances for showers, it does not look like a washout. It is a great week to keep up to date with the WTAJ Weather App to know what times of the day will be good to head outdoors and when you’ll be dodging a few raindrops. Wednesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers around. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some more chances for showers. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday nigh temperatures will drop into the 40s. Sunday a low pressure system will move through. Sunday will be cloudy with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Monday clouds break for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesdsay will be a cloudy day with some showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.