Morning Forecast, Tuesday April 28, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a bit of drizzle. Today we will have variable cloudiness with showers and drizzle will be around. Our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers showers. Our low temperatures will not fall far. We will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with showers. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night the rain continues with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There could even be a few thunderstorms into Thursday morning. Thursday will be a cloudy day with showers slowly tapering off. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. Our rain chances should end as Friday goes along. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be a partially clear sky. Our low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday there will be clouds increasing with a few showers arriving. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Showers continue Sunday night into Monday morning. After a few lingering showers Monday morning, clouds will break and we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s.