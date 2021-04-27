Morning Forecast, Tuesday April 27, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a mainly to partially clear sky this morning. Today we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will near 80 degrees. Winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday could be the mildest day of 2021 so far. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Wednesday there will be a shower or thunderstorm. There will be a better change to see a thunderstorm in our northern counties. Temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front arrives on Thursday. We will have a cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will continue to see some showers. Friday we will have showers early then clouds try to break for some sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Saturday night we will fall into the 40s. Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There could be a stray shower Sunday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.