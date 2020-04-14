Morning Forecast, Tuesday April 14, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Late today there could be a sprinkle or flurry mainly in our southern counties. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy with flurries and sprinkles. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Late Wednesday a few showers and flurries move in. This time, they will mainly impact our northern counties. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hours. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a few flurries. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness, after some morning flurries. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is quite chilly for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will also have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with showers and in some higher elevations a bit of a wet snow. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be cloudy with showers. Saturday we will be partly cloudy after morning showers or even a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have clouds thicken and then showers will arrive. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our low temperatures Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Monday there will be clouds with some sun. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday nigh temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.