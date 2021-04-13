Morning Forecast, Tuesday April 13, 2021

This morning will be foggy. Use caution while you travel. Temperatuures this morning will be in the 40s. Later this morning, clouds begin to break for sunshine. Today there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Today our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Later in the day a shower cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a cloudy sky with showers around.

Thursday there will be a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. It does not look like much rainfall. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky and a few showers cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be showers around on Monday. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will also be more clouds compared to sun with showers around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.