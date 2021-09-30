Morning Forecast, Thursday September 30, 2021

This morning will be clear and cool. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. Some valley locations this morning may even dip into the 30s. Today we will have sun mixing with some clouds during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear.

Friday will also be seasonable. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have plenty of sunshine. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few showers and drizzle. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday’s high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s which is seasonable. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers around. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday clouds will mix with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s.