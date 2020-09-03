Morning Forecast, Thursday September 3, 2020

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with a shower around. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Today there will be clouds, some sun with periods of showers or a thunderstorm during mainly the afternoon hours. At this point, it looks like southern counties have a better chance to see wet weather. Winds today will be from the southwest. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight into Friday cold front will cross Central Pennsylvania. We will have winds on Friday from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday morning we will have a lingering shower before the sky begins to clear. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night the sky will begin to clear and temperatures behind the front will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday high pressure will build into the area. We will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be clear and cool. Our low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday the dry sunny weather will stay with us. Our winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next front will move in on Monday. Monday there will be variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest ushering in the moisture. Monday night showers linger with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 70s.