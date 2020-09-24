Morning Forecast, Thursday September 24, 2020

This morning will be on the cloudy side with temperatures in the 50s. Today we could see a weak cold front crossing the area. At this point, it doesn’t look like it will bring us much rainfall. We will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Winds today will be from the southwest between three and five miles an hour. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Friday we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the 50s for low temperatures. Saturday night will be rather cloudy.

Sunday we will have clouds thickening throughout the day. Our next low-pressure system will be approaching and showers will develop overnight into Monday. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. Most of the showers will be early in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. We could even have some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the 60s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday our high temperatures will only be in the 50s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid 60s.