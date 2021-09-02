Morning Forecast, Thursday September 2, 2021

This morning we will be mainly clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will be sunny, as high pressure builds in. This afternoon will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s. Despite the sunshine, with the amount of water we saw on Wednesday, we have river flooding.

Rivers will crest this morning, and start to recede later today. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 7:00PM PM tonight. A Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until 10:00 PM, a Flood Warning for the Raystown Branch of the Juniata at Saxton until 10:00 PM and then the Juniata at Huntingdon until 12:00 PM.

Winds will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest and will be light. Friday night we will have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures on Friday night will drop into the 50s. Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday temperatures will be in the 70s. Monday for Labor Day we will be dry with clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a few showers around. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.