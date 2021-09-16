Morning Forecast, Thursday September 16, 2021

This morning we will have a rather cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will also be dealing with patchy fog. Today we will have variable cloudiness with a few showers and some drizzle. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the east and will be light. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and drizzle. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.