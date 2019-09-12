Morning Forecast, Thursday September 12, 2019

This morning we will have a few showers with a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today there will be more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for mid September are in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest. Tonight our low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Overnight we will have variable cloudiness.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky with drizzle and a few showers. It is not going to be a lot of rainfall on Friday, but it will be damp and gray. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Saturday we will have showers early and then it should taper as the day goes on. Keep this in mind if you plan on going to the Penn State game versus Pitt. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles per hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will near 80 degrees. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next Monday, we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday high temperatures will also reach into the 70s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night we will have some showers around. Wednesday there will be temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.