Morning Forecast, Thursday September 10, 2020

This morning we have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s. Today there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Most of the showers and drizzle will be in the eastern counties. Today will be quite a humid day. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with a bit of drizzle.

Friday we will have drizzle early and then clouds will break. Temperatures on Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Our next system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. Saturday night clouds will move in and showers will arrive.

Sunday we could still see a few showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise on Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest and will be light. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday we will have clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten mils an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday our high temperatures will reach into the mid 70s.