Morning Forecast, Thursday October 24, 2019

This morning is frosty with temperatures in the 30s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds and high pressure continues to sit to the south of Central PA. Today will also be a milder day. We will have high temperatures today in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour ushering in this milder air to the region. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures falling into the 40s.

Clouds will mix with some sunshine on Friday. There will be a low pressure system to our north that could bring in some cloud coverage to northern counties and even a few showers to those spots. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night we will have temperatures dropping into the 40s. Saturday we will have clouds thickening as the day goes on and rain developing. Saturday will be a cool day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have at times a steady rainfall. Our low temperatures on Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. The rain will start to taper off late in the day on Sunday. Low temperatures on Sunday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Monday will be light from the northwest. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night we will be partially clear.

Tuesday there will be intervals of clouds ands sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Late next week is looking chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.