Morning Forecast, Thursday October 22, 2020

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today high pressure will be in place across Central PA. Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today will be quite warm for October. Our high temperatures today will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight some patchy fog will form into Friday morning.

Friday we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday night will be cloudy with a few showers arriving late. Saturday we will have a shower or two in spots then clouds will try to break. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and some sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with times of rain. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. This is seasonable fore this time of the year. Tuesday will also be cloudy with times of rainfall. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday we will have showers early and then clouds will break for some sunshine. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.