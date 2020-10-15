Morning Forecast, Thursday October 15, 2020

Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s with a partially clear sky. Today clouds will increase as the day goes a long. A cold front will approach the area. By this evening a few showers could arrive. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 70s. This is milder compared to average. Our average high temperatures are now in the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will have a few showers around with a variable cloudy sky.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, it will be quite cool. It will be much cooler behind the front and we could see a shower or two on Friday night. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night will be quite chilly. Low temperatures on Friday night will drop into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. It is going to be quite a cool day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High pressure will be in place over Central PA. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will have temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday there will be clouds, some sun with a few showers later in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have winds from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.