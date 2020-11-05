Morning Forecast, Thursday November 5, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s with patchy clouds. Today will also be a dry day. We will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A week disturbance will move through, but just bring us a few more clouds this afternoon. We will have a mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a rather cloudy sky.

We will start off Friday with clouds decreasing. By Friday afternoon we will be seeing blue sky and sunshine. It will be a mild day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have another ridge of high pressure in place. Saturday we will see a sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is above average for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast and will be light. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have be mostly to partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will be mostly to partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night clouds will thicken into Wednesday. Wednesday a low pressure system will start to move in. This means on Wednesday we will be cloudy with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.