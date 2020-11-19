Morning Forecast, Thursday November 19, 2020

This morning will start off frosty but high pressure will move in. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will be partially clear. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be quite the mild day. Average high temperatures are in the upper 40s so this will be well above. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night clouds will be increasing. Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. A shower or a bit of drizzle cannot be ruled out on Saturday. Saturday our high temperatures reach into the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west and will be light. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we will have clouds thickening with a few showers and drizzle. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest and they will be light. Late Sunday night clouds will increase as our next low pressure system approaches. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with some rain. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have some lingering showers early, and then clouds will break for sunshine. Thursday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Friday our high temperatures will recah into the lower to mid 50s.