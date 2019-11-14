Morning Forecast, Thursday November 14, 2019

This morning temperatures are in the 20s and we are rather cloudy. Another low pressure system will try to move through today. It will not bring us a lot of precipitation, because it will be moving further north. We will just get some clouds from it. This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 20s, with a mainly to partially clear sky.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday also looks dry with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A northeasterly breeze on Saturday will keep us on the chilly side. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be a partly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday winds will be from the southeast and the will be light. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have variable cloudiness with high temperatures in the 40s. Monday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be a rather cloudy day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Overall the next few days it is looking relatively quiet. The rest of next week high temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s.