Morning Forecast, Thursday May 7, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It is a frosty start to the day with a clear sky. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Indiana and Jefferson County until 9:00 AM. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s, so we will be well below that. Friday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday will be cloudy with a chilly rain. Once again, there could be a bit of a mix on the ridge tops. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a lingering flurry or shower. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday will be a blustery day making the air feel cooler. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will start off with sunshine and then clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will have more clouds compared to sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our low temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures finally go back to average on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.