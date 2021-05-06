Morning Forecast, Thursday May 6, 2021

Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers late. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday will be cool day. Temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a cloudy with showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be cloudy Saturday night. Sunday there will be a cloudy sky with rain developing. If you have plans for Mother’s Day, you may want to keep the activities indoors. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

Monday we will rain early and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. winds on Tuesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.