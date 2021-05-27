Morning Forecast, Thursday May 27, 2021

Today high pressure will be in place. Today our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will also have lower humidity today. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday a system will try to move in. Friday will be a cloudy day with times of rain. Friday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Some locations will be stuck in the 50s on Friday. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will be cool. On Saturday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s . Winds on Saturday from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be a rather cloudy sky with some showers around. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun with a few showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the east and will be light. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a cool day. Sunday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday for Memorial Day we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday there will be a cloudy sky with showers.