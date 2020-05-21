Morning Forecast, Thursday May 21, 2020

This morning we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A Frost Advisory was issued for this morning for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and Centre County until 8:00 AM. Today we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A shower cannot be ruled out for our southwestern counties. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers.

Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. There could even be a thunderstorm in spots. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and some sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have a partially clear sky. Low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will be partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most of the day looks dry. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night the sky will be partially clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Into the new week, we will see temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 70s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a partly sunny sky. We could see a shower late in the day on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday there will be clouds, with some sun. There will also be a few showers. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday we will have winds from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday there will be variable cloudiness with a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Friday.