Morning Forecast, Thursday May 20, 2021

This morning we will have temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky. Today we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Friday will be light. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sun. Saturday there could also be some pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have patchy clouds. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun and once again we could see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday there will be a more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west from five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday will be breezy. We will have clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.