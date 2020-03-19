Morning Forecast, Thursday March 19, 2020

Happy first day of spring! Today there will be showers early, and then we will have a variable cloudy sky the rest of the day. Winds today will be from the south. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be mild for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this time in March are in the mid 40s. This evening another round of showers will move in. Tonight temperatures will stay in the 40s and it will be cloudy with more showers.

Another low pressure system will move through on Friday. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rain. We will even have some thunderstorms moving through too. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will even reach into the lower 70s. This is well above average for this time of the year. What will usher in this warm air will be a southwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Friday night there will be a few lingering showers. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night will be cloudy with a shower or even a snow showers. Monday we will be rather cloudy. We could also see a shower or two along with drizzle on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Monday we will have a southwesterly wind. Tuesday clouds will increase as the day goes along. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach 50 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.