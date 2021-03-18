Morning Forecast, Thursday March 18, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be cloudy and foggy this morning with rainfall. Today a low-pressure system will move into our area. Today we will have a cloudy day with rainfall at varying rates. You’ll want to grab your umbrella. Also, areas of poor drainage and some roads could see some ponding of water. Always remember to not cross a roadway covered in water and turn around and take an alternate route. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have showers mixed in with a few snowflakes in the higher elevations. Temperatures tonight will be in the 30s.

Friday we will have a few showers or flurries early, and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Friday will be breezy. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. It will be a chilly day. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.High pressure builds in for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have a lot of sunshine and only a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers.